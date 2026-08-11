

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ended roughly flat as reports of a possible arrangement between the U.S. and Iran to end their hostilities emerge while the U.S.-Iran standoff over the compensation for war-related damages continue to keep Middle East tensions alive.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 99.83, up by 0.06 (or 0.06%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.154, up by 0.01%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.350, up by 0.02%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.361, down by 0.05%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.811, down by 0.11%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.393, up by 0.10%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.706, down by 0.10%.



Today, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that signals from the last two to three days indicate that the U.S. and Iran are close to reaching 'some sort of an arrangement'.



Al Jazeera reported citing Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari as stating that the negotiations between Iran and Oman on the future management of shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz has reached an advanced stage.



Meanwhile, the Interior Minister of Pakistan Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is in Iran for talks as a part of Pakistan's mediatory efforts.



Economists are awaiting the U.S. Consumer Price Index report to be released on Wednesday and Producer Price Index on Thursday which could throw some light on the U.S. Federal Reserve's direction on monetary tightening.



Meanwhile, gold prices were supported following reports of brisk buying by global central banks.



On the economic front, according to the National Association of Realtors existing home sales in the U.S. fell by 1.70% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 4.05 million units in July close to market expectations of 4.06 million.



The National Federation of Independent Business released the Small Business Optimism Index today showing a jump to 99.80 in July, the highest since August 2025, compared to 97.40 in June and beating forecasts of 97.50.



The U.S. Automatic Data Processing data revealed that the weekly employment change decreased to 825,000 on July 25 from 15,000 of the previous week.



On August 7, the U.S. of Labor Statistics revealed that the economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July, compared to forecasts of an 80,000 increase.



Following this, analysts' expectations for a Fed rate hike in September dropped by around 10%. Strategists are of the view that the Fed may lean to holding the rates steady despite inflation hovering above the 2% range.



Currently, investors are betting on a 49.90% chance of a quarter-point interest rate-hike in the upcoming meeting of the Fed on September 15-16 while the odds on rates being held at the current level stand at 50.10%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



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