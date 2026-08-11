

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina to Texas and Florida is being recalled after the products entered the United States without undergoing a required federal reinspection process, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



Corte Argentino USA LLC reported the recall involving 29,628 pounds of raw beef products that did not receive the required import reinspection. Under U.S. rules, imported meat shipments must be reinspected at an approved facility to verify documentation, labelling and the overall condition of the products.



The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20, 2026, and shipped to Texas and Florida. The products carry freeze-by dates ranging from September 15 through September 20, 2026.



The recalled products include boneless beef Top Sirloin Butt, Eye Round, Topside Cap Off, Flat and Knuckle produced by Frigorifico Gorina SAIC.



The issue was discovered during a routine FSIS inspection. No confirmed illnesses linked to the recalled beef have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the products should check their supplies and avoid consuming affected items.



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