

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has been testing memory chips from China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) for use across products including iPhones and MacBooks, as the company looks to ease a component shortage driven by surging demand from the artificial intelligence industry, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters.



Apple has held early discussions with CXMT, China's largest memory-chip maker by market value, about potentially supplying components for some devices sold in China.



The move could give Apple an additional source of DRAM as AI infrastructure demand continues to consume a growing share of global memory capacity and push up component costs.



CXMT has expanded its portfolio of mobile and laptop memory in recent years, making it a more credible alternative to established suppliers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. Other computer makers, including HP and Acer, have reportedly started using CXMT memory in devices sold outside the US to help manage supply shortages.



However, any potential Apple-CXMT relationship could face significant regulatory and political hurdles. CXMT was included on a Pentagon list identifying Chinese companies with alleged military ties, while US lawmakers have urged Apple to keep memory chips from CXMT and other Chinese suppliers out of its products. US semiconductor restrictions could also limit the technical cooperation between the companies.



Apple and CXMT have not confirmed the reported talks, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the report.



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