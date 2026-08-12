La Prairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated July 14, 2026 and July 31, 2026, that it has completed the second and final closing (the "Final Closing") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Unit Offering"). Under the Final Closing, the REIT issued 153,846 units ("Units") at a price of $1.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $199,999.80, bringing the total raised under the Unit Offering to $1,225,017.30.

Each Unit consists of one (1) trust unit of the REIT (a "Trust Unit") and one-half of one Trust Unit purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). In combination with the first tranche closing completed on July 31, 2026, the Final Closing brought the total issuance under the Unit Offering to an aggregate of 942,321 Trust Units and 471,156 Warrants. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Trust Unit at a price of $1.50 per Trust Unit for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. No finder's fee or commission was paid or is payable by the REIT in connection with the Final Closing. The Final Closing remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The net proceeds from the Final Closing are expected to be used for general working capital including the expenses of the Unit Offering. The Trust Units and Warrants issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

General

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements.

For further information on the REIT, readers are referred to the REIT's Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Margaux REIT

Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) is a Quebec-based real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage facilities. It is the only publicly traded REIT in Canada exclusively focused on the self-storage sector. The REIT seeks to acquire assets that generate stable cash flows, offer long-term growth potential, and demonstrate operational resilience.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: obtaining final TSXV acceptance of the Final Closing; the REIT's anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Unit Offering; the REIT's strategy of acquiring and operating self-storage facilities; the REIT's ability to identify and acquire assets that generate stable cash flows and offer long-term growth potential; and the REIT's expectations regarding the operational resilience and performance of its self-storage portfolio.

Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the timing and receipt of required approvals, including final TSXV acceptance of the Final Closing; that no material changes will occur in applicable securities laws, regulations or regulatory policies that would adversely affect the Unit Offering; that the REIT will receive all necessary regulatory approvals and stock exchange approvals in connection with the Unit Offering; that the REIT will maintain its status as a "real estate investment trust" under applicable tax legislation; that the REIT will have sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations as they become due; that property taxes and other operating costs will not increase materially; that market conditions and investor sentiment toward real estate investment trusts and the self-storage sector will remain stable or improve; and that the REIT will be able to deploy the proceeds from the Unit Offering as intended without material delays or cost overruns.

Although the REIT believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the REIT can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the REIT will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that required approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are obtained subject to conditions; general economic conditions in Canada and globally, including the impact of inflation and changing interest rates on consumer and capital markets generally; real estate industry conditions, including fluctuations in property values, occupancy rates and rental rates in the self-storage sector; increases in property taxes and other operating costs; governmental and environmental regulation of the real estate industry; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the REIT's level of indebtedness and its ability to renew, refinance or repay its mortgages; the REIT's ability to meet its financial obligations as they become due; timing of capital expenditures; failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; interest rate fluctuations and adverse regulatory and governmental changes; the REIT's ability to maintain its status as a "real estate investment trust" and the adverse tax consequences that could result from a failure to so qualify; potential changes in the intended use of proceeds from the Unit Offering based on business developments or opportunities; dilution to existing unitholders from the issuance of new securities; the REIT's ability to continue as a going concern; regulatory approvals and compliance requirements related to the Unit Offering; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits, licences and approvals; environmental laws, regulations and liabilities; changes in government policy; access to adequate infrastructure and skilled labour; availability of financing; dilution through future equity offerings; reliance on third parties; adverse general economic and market conditions; competition in the self-storage sector; insurance limitations; potential litigation; and the volatility of the market price for the REIT's securities.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk factors are not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the REIT can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits the REIT will derive therefrom. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the REIT or that the REIT currently believes to be immaterial may also adversely affect the REIT. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the REIT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust