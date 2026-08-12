Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Mobilizes Rapid Response to Typhoon Dolphin

Receives More Than 27,000 Claims With Estimated Payouts Exceeding RMB 650 Million

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, which has triggered red alerts for torrential rainfall across multiple provinces in China, including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, and others, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An," the "Company" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and established a dedicated task force to coordinate disaster relief and customer support efforts.

Across its life, property and casualty, health, and annuity insurance businesses, Ping An has activated fast-track claims services and 24-hour customer hotline, 95511, to provide timely assistance and claims support to customers affected by the storm.

As of 2:00 p.m. on August 11, Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance ("Ping An P&C") received more than 27,000 typhoon-related claims, with estimated payouts exceeding RMB650 million. Ping An Life Insurance has received one claim and is actively assisting the customer through the process. As of the same date, no related claims have been reported to Ping An Health Insurance or Ping An Annuity Insurance.

Technology-Driven Risk Prevention Supports Disaster Preparedness

Ahead of the typhoon's landfall, Ping An P&C leveraged its proprietary "Eagle Eye DRS Risk Reduction Platform" to continuously monitor the storm's trajectory and deliver targeted weather alerts and disaster prevention guidance.

As of 2:00 p.m. on August 11, the company issued more than 48.99 million alerts, reaching 22.25 million individual customers and 1.16 million corporate clients. Ping An P&C also inspected 2,458 flood-prone locations, assisted in relocating more than 2,770 vehicles exposed to flood risks, and supported local traffic authorities in closing more than 200 high-risk road sections.

In the agricultural sector, Ping An delivered more than 6.64 million disaster alerts and risk mitigation notifications to 534,000 farmers through its app and SMS channels. The company also helped high-risk farming communities reinforce facilities and supported the emergency harvesting of more than 88,000 mu of rice ahead of severe weather conditions.

Deploying Resources to Accelerate Relief and Recovery

To address flood-related losses and secondary geological hazards caused by heavy rainfall, Ping An P&C has deployed 1,866 specialists, including flooded-vehicle claims specialists, new-energy vehicle battery system experts, and auto glass repair specialists.

The company has also mobilized 425 rescue tow trucks and more than 4,000 pieces of emergency equipment and supplies, including flood-control sandbags and water barriers, to support rescue and recovery efforts.

Ping An will continue to closely monitor weather developments and coordinate resources across the Group to provide timely emergency assistance, efficient claims settlement, and ongoing customer care.

Individuals in need of assistance, whether they are Ping An customers or not, may contact the Group's 24-hour service hotline on 95511. If necessary, Ping An will also activate its Global Emergency Assistance Service to provide additional support.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-an-mobilizes-rapid-response-to-typhoon-dolphin-302849125.html