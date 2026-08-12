Das Instrument 3EW GB00BYZQM590 CORDEL GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2026The instrument 3EW GB00BYZQM590 CORDEL GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026Das Instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2026The instrument FRE DE0005785604 FRESENIUS SE+CO.KGAA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026Das Instrument XI9 KYG9828G1082 XINYI GLASS HLDGS HD,- 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2026The instrument XI9 KYG9828G1082 XINYI GLASS HLDGS HD,- 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026Das Instrument T0A CA89788C1041 TRULIEVE CANNABIS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026The instrument T0A CA89788C1041 TRULIEVE CANNABIS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2026Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2026The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026Das Instrument 7R10 GB00BPTH6Y20 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2026The instrument 7R10 GB00BPTH6Y20 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026