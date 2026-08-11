Leonardo DRS, Inc.: Leonardo DRS Demonstrates Defeat of Group 1-2 Unmanned Aerial System Threats for Fielded SGT STOUT M-SHORAD

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that the company's SGT STOUT M-SHORAD Mission Equipment Package (MEP) successfully defeated Group 1-2 small, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) threats during a U.S. Government test event, demonstrating the system's ability to adapt rapidly to evolving air threats through a modular, open-architecture design.

"SGT STOUT was engineered from the start for modernization, so capability can evolve as the threat evolves," said Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. "This event highlights an upgrade path that emphasizes speed, safety, cybersecurity-by-design, and operational interoperability."

Several hundred SGT STOUT systems are already fielded, providing an established baseline for readiness, training, and sustainment. While SGT STOUT was originally designed to counter larger Group 3 and above UAS as well as fixed-wing and rotary-wing threats, this government test event demonstrated expanded effectiveness against smaller Group 1-2 UAS enabled solely through updates to detection and fire control software, without adding any new hardware to the MEP.

This test milestone also reinforces the role of formation-based air defense, where integrated sensing, cueing, and engagement support protection of maneuver forces, distinct from solutions intended primarily for point defense. SGT STOUT's architecture supports scaling to mission needs while maintaining a disciplined emphasis on system safety, cybersecurity, and qualification rigor for operational employment.

At the core of SGT STOUT is the Leonardo DRS modular MEP, which was designed to be platform-portable with modular interfaces. This approach enables rapid integration of best-of-breed capabilities, such as passive detection options, AI-enabled decision aids, edge computing, and evolving effectors, as requirements mature, without redesigning the full system. As a result, several proven capabilities could be incorporated in the near term as MEP enhancements to fielded systems, further strengthening SGT STOUT's ability to defend against Group 1-2 UAS threats.

Building on the fielded performance of the SGT STOUT MEP and operational insights from its prime role on the Mobile Low, Slow UAS Integrated Defeat System program, Leonardo DRS continues to apply lessons from fielded air defense and counter-UAS programs to advance modular, software-driven capabilities and develop scalable, upgradeable solutions for evolving customer requirements and next-generation air-defense programs.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Steve Vather

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+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

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Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

charles.jones@drs.com