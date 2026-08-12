Space42 PLC: Space42 and Leonardo DRS Sign MoU to Advance Next-Generation National Security Mission Systems

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo DRS. The agreement establishes a framework to integrate Leonardo DRS mission systems with Space42's secure satellite connectivity to boost sovereign national security across the United Arab Emirates.

Under the MoU, Leonardo DRS will contribute its expertise in C5ISR mission systems while Space42 will provide secure, AI-enabled satellite communications and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) connectivity. Together, the companies will explore the joint design and integration of advanced mission capabilities for the UAE.

"It is a strategic priority for Space42 to be recognized as a trusted leader in secure connectivity, as we set the standard for resilient, mission-ready networks," said Ahmed AlMehrzi, Chief Commercial Officer - Government at Space42. "By combining our sovereign satellite infrastructure and AI-enabled communications capabilities with Leonardo DRS's advanced mission systems, we are strengthening protected communications that advance the UAE's national security ecosystem."

"This MoU marks a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting U.A.E. national security priorities with proven, advanced integrated capabilities that enable mission success in today's evolving threat landscape," said Denny Crumley, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. "We are proud to be a part of this opportunity with Space42 as we continue to grow our international business with strategic partners around the world."

As national security operations grow more complex and interconnected, sovereign forces require integrated mission systems, secure satellite communications, and ongoing situational awareness. Leonardo DRS delivers proven expertise in developing and integrating rugged, high-performance C5ISR technologies and mission-critical vehicle electronics for international partners. Complementing this capability, Space42 provides sovereign satellite communications and space services that extend secure connectivity beyond terrestrial networks, supporting informed decision-making and operational resilience for the UAE.

Leonardo DRS is a trusted provider of advanced mission management systems, network computing and vehicle integration capabilities for the U.S. military and allied forces around the world. The company is a recognized leader in providing proven, high-performance tactical computing, smart displays, AI-enabled processing, and integrated C4/C5/C6ISR solutions that reduce the cognitive burden on commanders and crews operating in complex security environments. The systems are designed to deliver real-time situational awareness and are scalable, platform agnostic, and support open architectures.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing and delivering transformative defense technologies for U.S. and allied military customers. The company specializes in high-performance sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion solutions designed to address the most demanding mission requirements. For additional information, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements-identified by terms such as "expect," "will," or similar-are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

MEDIA CONTACT

Space42 Communications Team - media@space42.ai

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