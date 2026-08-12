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WKN: A423P2 | ISIN: CA86084H4070 | Ticker-Symbol: 3170
Stuttgart
12.08.26 | 09:07
9,450 Euro
-3,08 % -0,300
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
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STINGRAY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STINGRAY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
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9,4509,95009:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 01:36 Uhr
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Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) ("Stingray" or the "Corporation"), the world's leading connected streaming media company, today announced that further to its news releases dated June 22, 2026, June 30, 2026, July 14, 2026 and July 28, 2026, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") previously issued on June 30, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by Stingray of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, management's discussion and analysis thereof and the CEO and CFO certificates associated therewith as well as its annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") on August 9 and 10, 2026. Copies of the Annual Filings are available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The MCTO applied only to the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and the directors of the Corporation, and did not affect trading in securities of the Corporation by other persons.

The Corporation confirms it is current with its disclosure obligations.

About Stingray
Stingray Group Inc.?(TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com-

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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