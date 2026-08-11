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WKN: 851544 | ISIN: US5010441013 | Ticker-Symbol: KOG
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 09:05
48,480 Euro
-0,49 % -0,240
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,46048,93009:33
48,46049,04009:30
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 20:30 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Kroger Co.: Kroger names Nate Faust Executive Vice President and Chief eCommerce Officer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) today announced that Nate Faust will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief eCommerce Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Faust brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling highly impactful eCommerce businesses, most recently at Olive creating a waste-free delivery and returns experience for brands like Rhone, Cynthia Rowley and Rent the Runway. As a founder, operator, investor and advisor, he has consistently been at the forefront of supply chain innovation, digital commerce and customer experience.

"Nate built businesses that redefined what customers expect from eCommerce, built on speed, value and the experience of getting exactly what the customer ordered," said Greg Foran, CEO of Kroger. "That is the standard we are holding ourselves to as we grow our digital business. I am thrilled to welcome Nate to the team."

Faust is the co-founder of Jet.com, the mass merchandise eCommerce marketplace. As Chief Operating Officer, he led first-party merchandising, replenishment, fulfillment, and customer service. He also launched the groundbreaking Smart Cart model that rewarded customers with lower prices for shopping more efficiently.

After Jet.com was acquired by Walmart in 2016, Faust served as Senior Vice President of Walmart U.S. eCommerce Supply Chain, where he led a multi-year transformation of the customer delivery experience.

Earlier in his career, Faust was a member of the executive team at Diapers.com, where he built what was the fastest fulfilment and delivery network in eCommerce - offering free one- and two-day shipping nationwide and same-day delivery in key markets.

"Kroger has deep customer relationships, unmatched loyalty data and a footprint that puts us closer to customers," said Faust. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to work alongside Greg again and build on that strong foundation, continuing to improve the customer experience in this fast-growing part of the business."

Faust holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S.E. in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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