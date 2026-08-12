Tesla is seeking a ten-year property tax limitation in Texas to support the construction of a $10.1 billion solar cell manufacturing facility, according to application documents posted by the Texas Comptroller. Code-named Project Crystal Sun, the application outlines a 3,050-acre site near Richmond in Fort Bend County, located within the jurisdiction of the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. The filing was prepared by consulting firm Kroll and signed on July 22 before surfacing publicly in early August. If approved and executed as planned, the development would mark the largest single ...

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