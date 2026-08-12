

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR280 million, or EUR0.28 per share. This compares with EUR32 million, or EUR0.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to EUR4.723 billion from EUR3.745 billion last year.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR280 Mln. vs. EUR32 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.28 vs. EUR0.03 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.723 Bln vs. EUR3.745 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: EUR 20 B To EUR 22 B



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