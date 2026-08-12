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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 13:42
24,330 Euro
+0,37 % +0,090
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,34024,35009:39
24,34024,35009:39
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Skanska to build Public Works Operations Campus for City of Vancouver, WA, USA, for USD 64M, about SEK 600M

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of Vancouver for the Vancouver Public Works Operations Campus Project in Vancouver, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 64M, about SEK 600M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project will improve operational efficiency for the City of Vancouver's department of Public Works, which performs essential infrastructure maintenance and construction. It will include 13 new buildings, totaling approximately 21,700 square meters (233,300-SF) of enclosed space, and an additional 3,400 square meters (36,100-SF) of covered parking. Site development will include extensive grading, retaining wall systems, installation of utilities, stormwater system, landscaping, site lighting, and parking for staff, public, and fleet vehicles.

Preparatory work began in December 2025. The project is expected to be completed in July 2028.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, daniela.arellano@skanska.com

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-build-public-works-operations-campus-for-city-of-vancouver--wa--usa--for-usd-64m--about-s,c4382261

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4382261/4215418.pdf

20260812 US public works operations campus ENG

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---vancouver-public-works-operations-campus,c3556530

Image - Vancouver Public Works Operations Campus

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-to-build-public-works-operations-campus-for-city-of-vancouver-wa-usa-for-usd-64m-about-sek-600m-302849354.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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