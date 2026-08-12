SEGRO PLC: Amendment to Rule 2.7 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 August 2026

RECOMMENDED BEST AND FINAL* SHARE OFFER WITH A PARTIAL CASH ALTERNATIVE

for

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO")

by

Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis")

On 4 August 2026 the boards of Prologis and SEGRO announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share offer with a partial cash alternative, pursuant to which Prologis, Prologis, L.P. and/or a wholly owned subsidiary (or subsidiaries) of Prologis or Prologis, L.P. will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of SEGRO (the "Combination") (the "Announcement").

A revised version of the Announcement of 4 August 2026 has been published and is available at https://ir.prologis.com/offer-for-segro-disclaimer and https://www.segro.com/investors/disclaimer-agreement-june-26.

The sole amendment made in the revised Announcement relates to the wording in respect of the independent financial advice for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code received by the SEGRO Directors from Evercore and Morgan Stanley. The revised Announcement confirms that the commercial assessments of the SEGRO Directors were taken into account, as opposed to being relied upon, by Evercore and Morgan Stanley in providing their advice.

*The financial terms of the Combination are final and will not be increased, except that Prologis reserves the right to increase and/or otherwise improve the financial terms of the Combination if: (i) there is an announcement on or after the date of this announcement of an offer or possible offer (including a partial offer involving the acquisition or consolidation of control (as defined in the Code)) for SEGRO by a third party offeror(s) or potential offeror(s) (whether identified or not), or (ii) the Panel otherwise provides its consent (which will only be provided in wholly exceptional circumstances).

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTOR / ANALYST AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

SEGRO Susanne Schroeter

(Chief Financial Officer)



Claire Mogford

(Head of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 20 3887 4300





+44 (0) 7710 153 974

+44 (0) 20 7451 9048

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available on SEGRO's website at https://www.SEGRO.com/investors/ (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 13 August 2026 (being the business day following the date of this announcement). The content of any website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Important notices

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Announcement.

Evercore Partners International LLP ("Evercore"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the UK, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to SEGRO and no one else in connection with the matters described in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than SEGRO for providing the protections afforded to clients of Evercore nor for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to herein. Neither Evercore nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Evercore in connection with this Announcement, any statement contained herein, any offer or otherwise. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Evercore by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, or the regulatory regime established thereunder, or under the regulatory regime of any jurisdiction where exclusion of liability under the relevant regulatory regime would be illegal, void or unenforceable, neither Evercore nor any of its affiliates accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for the contents of this Announcement, and no representation, express or implied, is made by it, or purported to be made on its behalf, in relation to the contents of this Announcement, including its accuracy, completeness or verification of any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on its behalf, in connection with SEGRO or the matters described in this Announcement. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Evercore and its affiliates accordingly disclaim all and any responsibility or liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above) which they might otherwise have in respect of this Announcement, or any statement contained herein.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the UK is acting exclusively as financial adviser to SEGRO and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any person other than SEGRO for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan Stanley or for providing advice in connection with the matters set out in this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

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