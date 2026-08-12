

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported that its fiscal 2026 cash net profit after tax increased 7% to A$11 billion. Pre-provision profit increased 6% to A$16.5 billion. Statutory net profit after tax was A$10.91 billion, up 8% from prior year. Net profit after tax was supported by lending volume growth in core businesses, with underlying net interest margin broadly stable. This was partly offset by higher operating expenses, and a higher loan impairment expense due to portfolio growth and increased geopolitical risk and macroeconomic uncertainty. Operating income increased 6%, supported by customer and volume growth and a broadly stable underlying net interest margin.



The Board has determined a final dividend of A$2.70 per share, fully franked, taking dividend for the full year to A$5.05 per share.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are trading at A$172.73 on ASX, down 0.68%.



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