

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN.AS), a Dutch banking group, on Wednesday reported a 29% increase in second-quarter profit, supported by higher net interest and fee income, and lower operating expenses.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent company rose 29% to €780 million from €606 million a year ago. Earnings per share increased to €0.90 from €0.67.



Profit before taxation rose 32% to €1.100 billion.



Operating result increased 36% to €1.123 billion from €826 million last year.



Operating expenses declined 1% to €1.300 billion, with other expenses falling 12% to €511 million.



Net interest income rose 11% year on year to €1.7 billion, while net fee and commission income increased 25% to €617 million.



Operating income grew 13% to €2.424 billion from €2.143 billion last year.



Return on average equity improved to 12.1% from 9.4%, while client assets increased to €415 billion from €355.5 billion.



Looking ahead, the bank raised its full-year guidance for commercial net interest income to €6.8 billion from the previous forecast of €6.4 billion.



In Amsterdam, ABN AMRO shares closed at €39.80 on Tuesday, down 0.15%.



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