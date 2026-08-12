

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: The results below are of Smithfield Foods, not its parent WH Group)



Smithfield Foods, a subsidiary of WH Group Limited (WHGLY), reported earnings for its first half that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $484 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $7.500 billion from $7.558 billion last year.



Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $484 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $7.500 Bln vs. $7.558 Bln last year.



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