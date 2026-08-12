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WKN: A4273S | ISIN: SE0027597691 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KF
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 09:55
1,218 Euro
-13,00 % -0,182
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTCRAFT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTCRAFT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2541,32613:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 08:15 Uhr
92 Leser
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SmartCraft Group AB: SmartCraft strengthens Enterprise operating model to improve execution, efficiency and profitability

12 August 2026 - SmartCraft today announced a new operating model for its Enterprise Business Area, designed to strengthen execution, improve operational efficiency and create a more scalable foundation for future growth.

The Enterprise Business Area includes Clixifix, Congrid, Coredination, Locka and Homerun. Under the new structure, the business area will be organised more consistently with SmartCraft's other business areas, with clearer ownership, stronger governance and improved coordination across commercial, product, technology and operational functions.

The changes are intended to accelerate decision-making, improve resource allocation and reduce organisational complexity, while creating a stronger foundation for future growth and increased collaboration across the portfolio.

Jeremias Jansson, CEO of SmartCraft, commented:
"Enterprise is an important part of SmartCraft's long-term strategy, but we need a clearer and more scalable operating model to realise its full potential. By strengthening ownership, execution and coordination across the business area, we create a better foundation for customer value, improved profitability and future platform development. This is a practical step towards building a stronger and more efficient SmartCraft."

The new operating model is expected to improve operating leverage and resource efficiency across the Enterprise Business Area while creating better conditions for long-term growth, improved customer retention and stronger collaboration across the portfolio.

Financial impact
The initiative is expected to generate annual savings of approximately?15 million SEK when the reduction of resources is fully implemented. The changes will be put into effect during the second half of 2026 and the the financial impact from these savings is expected to be in full effect from Q1 2027.

The implementation will involve one-off restructuring costs?recognized in Q2 2026 of approximately 7 million SEK.

Contact
Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

About Us
SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the construction industry, helping them improve productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. Today, the Group has more than 13,300 customers and 270 employees across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021 and subsequently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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