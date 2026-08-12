

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Bank Leumi Le Israel (BLMIF.PK), an Israeli banking group, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter 2026 profit, supported by strong growth in non-interest income and higher contributions from associates.



Profit after tax increased 6.7% to NIS 2.700 billion from NIS 2.530 billion last year.



Including the bank's share in associates' profits, which increased 65% to NIS 132 million, net income attributable to Bank Leumi shareholders rose 8.5% to NIS 2.832 billion from NIS 2.610 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased to NIS 1.92 from NIS 1.74.



Excluding the effect of the special tax imposed on banks, net income in the quarter was NIS 3.1 billion.



Profit before tax climbed 12.4% year on year to NIS 4.670 billion.



Net interest income edged up 0.7% to NIS 4.572 billion, while non-interest income jumped 39.4% to NIS 2.016 billion.



In the second quarter, Leumi's loan portfolio increased by 3.4%.



Loan loss expenses rose 30.5% to NIS 291 million.



Return on equity edged up to 16.3% from 16.2%.



In Tel Aviv, Bank Leumi shares rose more than 2% to ILA 7,495.



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