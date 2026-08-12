

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP), on Wednesday reported a decline in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 267.31 billion from KRW 1.14 trillion in the previous year.



Operating income declined to KRW 1.13 trillion from KRW 2.14 trillion in the prior year.



Sales decreased to KRW 21.92 trillion from KRW 21.95 trillion in the previous year.



Korea Electric Power closed trading 0.33% higher at $12.30 on the New York Stock Exchange. Overnight, the stock further traded 1.38% higher at $12.47.



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