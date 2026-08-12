

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Sampo Oyj A (SMP0.F, SAMPO-DKK.CO, SAMPO_DKK.CO, SAMPO_SDB.ST, SAMPO.HE), an insurance company, on Wednesday reported a rise in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has revised up its insurance revenue outlook for the full year.



For the three-month period to June, the Group posted net profit of EUR 462 million, or EUR 0.17 per share, compared with EUR 417 million, or EUR 0.16 per share, in the same period last year.



Net financial result was EUR 220 million, higher than EUR 185 million a year ago. Net investment income stood at EUR 360 million against the prior year's EUR 292 million. Underwriting result was EUR 418 million, higher than the prior year's EUR 393 million.



Insurance revenue was EUR 2.437 billion, higher than EUR 2.264 billion a year ago. Gross written premiums moved up to EUR 2.677 billion from EUR 2.542 billion in the previous year. This was driven by a solid broad-based development across the Group's private and SME businesses.



Citing its current financial performance, for fiscal 2026, Sampo Group now anticipates underwriting result of EUR 1.550 billion to EUR 1.625 billion, compared with the prior expectation of EUR 1.525 billion to EUR 1.625 billion. The Group now expects insurance revenue of EUR 9.70 billion to EUR 9.85 billion against the earlier guidance of EUR 9.6 billion to EUR 9.8 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded underwriting result of EUR 1.485 billion, with insurance revenue of EUR 9.078 billion.



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