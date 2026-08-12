

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings (8766.T) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed to 264.300 billion yen, up 3.3% from 255.959 billion yen, a year ago. Diluted earnings per share stood at 138.16 yen versus 133.38 yen previously. Adjusted net income declined 3.6% to 261.351 billion yen from 271.061 billion yen a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share totaled 137 yen versus 141 yen in the prior year period. First quarter insurance revenue reached 2.047 trillion yen in the quarter, up 12.3% compared with 1.823 trillion yen in the same period a year ago.



The company forecasts net income attributable to owners of the parent of 830 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, representing a 56.2% increase from the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share on a basic basis are projected at 441.83 yen for fiscal 2026. Adjusted EPS is projected at 514 yen.



Tokio Marine shares closed trading at 7,751 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 0.013%.



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