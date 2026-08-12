

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.9684 against the euro and a 2-day low of 93.41 against the yen, from early highs of 1.9633 and 93.64, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 0.5861 and a 2-week low of 1.2043, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.99 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 1.21 against the aussie.



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