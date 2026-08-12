

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK, VWS.CO) were jumping around 18 percent in the Danish trading after the maker of wind turbines on Wednesday raised fiscal 2026 margin outlook after reporting significantly higher profit in its second quarter with strong revenues. The firm maintained annual revenue view.



Further, Vestas announced plan to initiate a new share buy-back programme of up to 3 billion Danish kroner or around 400 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Vestas now expects an EBIT margin before special items of 7 percent to 9 percent, higher than previous view of 6 percent to 8 percent, reflecting quarterly results and improved visibility for the remainder of the year.



The company continues to expect annual revenue of 20 billion euros to 22 billion euros, and total investments at around 1.2 billion euros.



It is still expected that the Service segment will generate an EBIT margin before special items of 15.5 to 17.5 percent.



Regarding the planned buyback, the company said the programme will run from August 13 and until no later than December 16. No more than 34 million shares will be bought back, corresponding to 3.4 percent of the share capital.



The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and meet obligations relating to its share-based incentive programmes.



Vestas has appointed Danske Bank as Lead Manager for the programme.



In the second quarter, Vestas' profit attributable to shareholders surged to 280 million euros from last year's 32 million euros. Earnings per share climbed to 0.28 euro from 0.03 euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was 446 million euros, compared to 57 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin of 9.4 percent improved from 1.5 percent in 2025, driven by both Onshore and Offshore.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1 percent to 4.723 billion euros from 3.745 billion euros last year, mainly with strong growth in Power Solutions.



The quarterly intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 3,349 MW, a 67 percent increase from the prior year, driven by commercial traction in both EMEA and the Americas. The value of the wind turbine order backlog was 36.0 billion euros as of June 30.



In Copenhagen, the shares were trading at 209.10 kroner, up 18.14 percent.



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