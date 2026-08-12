

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB56.022 billion, or RMB6.104 per share. This compares with RMB55.628 billion, or RMB5.996 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tencent Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB68.415 billion or RMB7.433 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to RMB204.785 billion from RMB184.504 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB56.022 Bln. vs. RMB55.628 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.104 vs. RMB5.996 last year. -Revenue: RMB204.785 Bln vs. RMB184.504 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News