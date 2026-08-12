

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CHH.F) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at HK$21.252 billion, or HK$8.43 per share. This compares with HK$4.348 billion, or HK$1.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to HK$19.631 billion from HK$20.359 billion last year.



CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$21.252 Bln. vs. HK$4.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$8.43 vs. HK$1.73 last year. -Revenue: HK$19.631 Bln vs. HK$20.359 Bln last year.



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