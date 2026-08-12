

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (088350.KS), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 447.55 billion from KRW 125.10 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 626.78 billion from KRW 240.70 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 12.60 trillion from KRW 7.79 trillion in the previous year.



Hanwha Life Insurance Co is currently trading 0.53% lesser at KRW 4,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News