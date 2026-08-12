

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The franc fell to an 8-month low of 0.9380 against the euro and more than a 1-year low of 1.0983 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9362 and 1.0957, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to a 5-day low of 0.8129 and a 2-day low of 196.00 from early highs of 0.8110 and 196.44, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound, 0.82 against the greenback and 192.00 against the yen.



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