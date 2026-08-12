The Annual Event Comes to Amsterdam This October, Bringing Together European Revenue, Commercial, and Operations Leaders to Accelerate What Matters

Conga, the company lining up commerce, today announced that Chris Lemons commercial saturation diver, subject of the acclaimed Netflix and BBC documentary Last Breath, and one of the world's most sought-after speakers on resilience and human performance will appear as a featured guest speaker at Conga Connection 2026, taking place 14-15 October 2026 at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, Amsterdam.

In September 2012, a catastrophic failure of the dynamic positioning system aboard his dive support vessel severed the umbilical supplying Lemons with breathing gas, heat, and light, leaving him stranded 90 metres below the North Sea with only five minutes of emergency air. The story, which captured global attention, has made Lemons one of the most compelling voices on resilience, crisis leadership and what it truly means to perform under pressure.

His keynote will explore how success under pressure isn't about doing more it's about focusing on what matters most. For Lemons, the lesson is clear: when everything goes wrong, it's the processes you built in advance that give people the chance to perform to the best of their ability. It is a message that sits at the heart of this year's theme, Accelerate What Matters. Attendees can expect a fresh perspective on focusing through change and uncertainty, with themes directly relevant to the commercial and operational challenges facing EMEA businesses today.

"Chris Lemons' story is extraordinary, but what makes him such a powerful speaker is what he reveals about trust, teamwork and the decisions we make when the stakes are highest," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "Those are exactly the conversations European business leaders need to be having right now. We will be onsite to connect with you, help you accelerate what matters to your business, and share what's next for customers, commerce and Conga."

Now in its second year, Conga Connection is the annual gathering of European Conga customers and partners coming together to share ideas, explore innovation and tackle real commercial challenges with a sharp focus on the initiatives that deliver the greatest business impact.

Alongside Lemons and Conga leadership, the programme features customer speakers sharing first-hand results from the field, including:

Geraldine Michault, Head of Commercial Excellence CPQ, RHI Magnesita will share how Conga CPQ is helping RHI Magnesita simplify complex selling, improve pricing accuracy and accelerate the quote-to-cash process.

will share how Conga CPQ is helping RHI Magnesita simplify complex selling, improve pricing accuracy and accelerate the quote-to-cash process. Danut Mirica, Senior Enterprise Architect, Pricing and Business Systems, ABB, Energy Industries will explore how Conga Price Management enables ABB to respond faster to changing market conditions, protect margins and deliver AI-driven pricing insights across the business.

The event is proudly supported by sponsors including AWS, Pricemind, Pink Samurais, Simphonis and Articulate IT. Open to customers, prospects and partners, Conga Connection 2026 is free to attend. The full programme spans two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive workshops and networking. For full agenda details and to register, visit the Conga Connection 2026 site.

About Conga

Conga lines up commercial operations so companies run as connected, smarter businesses. By unifying the people and processes that drive commerce, Conga aligns pricing, quoting, contracting, rebates and communications so teams stay in sync and buyers keep moving forward. The result is trusted decisions, consistent buyer experiences and profitable growth. More than 10,000 customers worldwide, including over 50% of the Fortune 100, trust Conga when commercial complexity is high and global impact is on the line. Learn more at Conga.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812885876/en/

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