Highlights:

Auriginal has engaged PLR Resources Inc. to update the 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Roger Project.

The significant increase in copper and gold prices since 2018 supports reassessing the historical MRE using a lower cut-off grade, with the potential to capture additional mineralized material.

Phase 1 drilling also materially expanded the historical mineralized footprint, extending strike by approximately 700 metres to the southwest and 400 metres to the northeast, while also extending mineralization more than 100 metres at depth.

Assays from Phase 1 are expected shortly, with Phase 2's drilling now underway.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to report that encouraging drill data has now been collected from Roger diamond drilling to justify updating the historical 43-101 preliminary Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Zone for delivery by October.

"Drilling to date has supported our view of a significantly expanded porphyry Cu-Au resource at Roger below and along strike from historical drilling on the property and has confirmed the presence of an overlying gold-rich VMS horizon," said Peter Cashin, Auriginal Mining Corp's CEO. "Our work continues to show porphyry-style mineralization characteristic of the historical Cu-Au resource in all holes, which remains open below and to the southwest and northeast of the previous limits of Roger zone."

October Mineral Resource Update

PLR has been retained to update the 2018 Roger MRE using updated economic assumptions reflecting the significant increase in copper, gold and silver prices since the previous estimate. The revised study will evaluate the impact of using an updated cut-off grade on the tonnage, grade, geometry and continuity of the Roger mineralized system.

A lower cut-off grade may allow additional mineralized material currently outside the existing resource envelope to be incorporated into the revised resource. It could also result in a larger and more continuous mineralized envelope, potentially improving the geometry of a conceptual open-pit mining scenario. The updated MRE is targeted for completion in October 2026. Separately, PLR has also been retained to support a subsequent resource estimate incorporating the additional mineralization being defined through Auriginal's ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs.

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Phase 1 Drilling Locations, Roger Project, Quebec Aug 2026

Figure 2 - Mineral Resource Outline (in Red) Using the Historical 0.45 g/t Au eq Cut-Off Grade Aug 2026

Figure 3 - Revised Mineral Resource Outline (in Red) Using the Proposed 0.20 g/t Au eq Cut-Off Grade Aug 2026

Figure 4 - Revised Mineral Resource Outline (in Red) Using the Proposed 0.15 g/t Au eq Cut-Off Grade Aug 2026

Figure 5 - Proposed Phase 2 Definition Drillhole Intercepts, Longitudinal Section Looking South Aug 2026

Phase 1 Drilling Expands Roger Mineralized Footprint

Auriginal's Phase 1 drilling program was designed to test extensions of the historical Roger copper-gold mineralization and further evaluate the Company's geological interpretation of the broader mineralized system.

Drilling to date has extended the known porphyry-style mineralization approximately 700 metres southwest and 400 metres northeast of the historical drilling limits, while also extending mineralization by more than 100 metres at depth. The Roger mineralized system remains open along strike and at depth.

Assays from Phase 1 drill holes AUR-26-06 through AUR-26-10 are pending and will be reported as they are received and interpreted.

The Roger deposit has historically been interpreted as a porphyry-style copper-gold system. Auriginal's recent geological work-including relogging, resampling, geochemistry and age dating-has led the Company to interpret the historical copper-gold deposit as being situated beneath an overlying gold-rich VMS-style horizon.

A continuous Cu-Zn-Au-Ag sulphide marker horizon has been traced for at least 1.5 kilometres within altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks characteristic of VMS environments. Geological and geochemical characteristics identified to date show similarities to other VMS systems in the Abitibi and support continued exploration of this separate target above and south of the Roger copper-gold zone.

$2.0 Million Phase 2 Definition Drill Program Underway

Following the expansion demonstrated during Phase 1, Auriginal has allocated an additional $2.0 million to Phase 2 definition drilling at Roger. The program is designed to provide sufficient drill density across the newly identified extensions of the Roger mineralized system to support their potential inclusion in a future MRE. Based on PLR's initial review, drilling at approximately 125-metre spacing has been recommended across portions of the newly defined mineralized extensions to support evaluation for potential classification within an Inferred Mineral Resource.

Phase 2 drilling will focus on:

defining the southwest, northeast and depth extensions of the Roger copper-gold system;

increasing drill density across newly identified mineralized areas;

continuing to test the broader porphyry system beyond the limits of the historical resource; and

advancing exploration of the interpreted VMS horizon and vectoring toward potentially higher-grade portions of that system.

The Company expects the broader resource work incorporating the expanded drilling footprint to follow the October update, with additional resource work targeted for later in 2026. All currently planned Phase 2 drilling and associated technical work is fully funded.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Auriginal is also pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters presented at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 6, 2026.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders," said Peter Cashin. "With a fully funded exploration program underway and a clear path toward updating and expanding the Roger resource, we are focused on demonstrating the scale and potential of the project."

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Liboiron, géo.(617), an Independent Consultant to Auriginal Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined in "NI 43-101".

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Mining. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Mining expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Mining's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Mining's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Mining does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309220

Source: Auriginal Mining Corp.