Highlights:

Gold-rich VMS thesis confirmed: massive sulphides intersected in Hole AUR-26-03, directly above the Roger porphyry deposit, returned 1.55 g/t Au, 41.2 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu over 4.2 m, including 2.27 g/t Au, 83.9 g/t Ag and 0.47% Cu over 1.5 m, and 1.64 g/t Au, 11.7 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu and 0.11% Zn over 4.0 m.

High-grade gold intersected at depth: hole AUR-26-04A returned 32.6 g/t Au over 1.2 m.

Drilling has expanded the Roger porphyry system 600 m NE and 500 m SW of the historical porphyry-style mineralization and clearly defines the fault offset of the porphyry zone as previously interpreted.

Downhole geophysical surveys identified a strong coincident gravity and electromagnetic anomaly 175 m south of hole AUR-26-06, likely related to a sulphide body. The hole is currently being extended a further 200 m to evaluate the geophysical target in the hanging wall.

To date, 7 holes have been completed for 4,857 m, with three holes remaining and one hole extension (AUR 26-04A) in the current program. An additional $2.0 million is budgeted for a follow-up drill program at Roger later this summer or fall.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to report updated results from its drill program at the 100%-owned Roger Project. Drilling has expanded the known porphyry copper-gold system and, as the Company predicted, has confirmed a second, distinct style of mineralization on the property: a gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

"Our thesis that Roger hosts a gold-rich VMS system is confirmed," said Peter Cashin, Auriginal's CEO. "The massive sulphide mineralization in hole AUR-26-03, together with the visuals from other holes for which assays remain outstanding, gives us the confidence to call this what it is, a VMS system. We are seeing pockets of high-grade mineralization at depth within the VMS-style mineralization, and drilling has clearly defined the offset of the copper-gold porphyry mineralization as Roger had previously been interpreted. It's early days in understanding this geology, but we are learning more with every drill hole, particularly how the traditional copper-gold porphyry at Roger interplays with the overlying VMS system. Auriginal now has the opportunity to expand this mineralization and update its mineral resource estimate, while continuing to vector into the guts of the VMS system in search of further economic zones. With seven holes complete, three more to drill, and an additional $2.0 million budgeted, we intend to return to Roger later this summer or fall. We are in the process of compiling everything we've learned from this program and feel that the best of this story is still ahead of us."

Figure 1 - Locations of completed diamond drillholes, Roger Project, Chibougamau, QC

Figure 2 - Geology Cross-Section Drillhole AUR-2026-03, Roger Project

Figure 3 - Geological Cross-Section and EM/Gravity Profile Drillhole AUR-26-06, Roger Project

Drill Program Rationale and Results

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Auriginal's reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, suggested that the historical gold-copper deposit sits below an overlying gold-rich VMS system - an interpretation the current drill program has now confirmed.

Best assay results from Hole AUR-26-03 of the program returned:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) AUR-26-03 180.0 181.5 1.5 2.03 --- 0.09 --- incl. 253.0 255.0 2.0 1.88 --- --- --- Incl. 254.0 255.0 1.0 3.46 0.8 --- ---

256.5 274.4 18.0 --- --- 0.11 --- Incl. 259.5 268.5 9.0 --- --- 0.13 ---

362.5 363.0 0.5 1.54 --- 0.14 ---

367.5 369.0 1.5 1.29 --- --- ---

627.0 631.2 4.2 1.55 41.2 0.18 --- Incl. 629.9 631.2 1.5 2.27 83.9 0.47 0.07

669.3 673.3 4.0 1.64 11.7 0.29 0.11 Incl. 669.3 670.8 1.5 3.07 19.2 0.29 0.12

665.8 673.3 7.5 --- --- --- 0.104 AUR-26-04A 294.0 306.0 12.0 1.18 --- 0.09 --- incl 298.5 301.5 3.0 2.11 --- --- ---

546.2 547.2 1.0 1.26 --- --- ---

553.7 556.5 2.8 4.01 --- --- --- incl 555.0 556.5 1.5 5.39 --- --- ---

584.6 585.8 1.2 32.6 --- --- --- AUR-26-05 210.5 216.1 5.6 1.11 --- --- --- Incl. 210.5 212.0 1.5 2.08 --- --- ---

222.0 234.0 12.0 1.65 --- --- --- Incl. 222.0 223.0 1.0 2.08





Incl. 224.0 225.1 1.1 12.2 --- --- --- Incl. 228.0 229.5 1.5 1.47 --- --- --- Remaining assays for Hole AUR-26-05 are pending

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon had previously been defined for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at above and to the south of the Roger Cu-Au zone.

Digital modeling of the Roger Zone shows the historical resource to be open at depth and along strike and provides Auriginal with an additional target of opportunity.

HOLES AUR-26-03, 26-04, 26-05, 26-06, 26-07

These holes were planned to test the depth continuation of the Roger Cu-Au porphyry mineralization at the 500 m vertical level and to test a strong off-hole conductor identified by our surveying of historical holes in late 2025. All holes intersected Roger-style sulphide mineralization and alteration over wide intervals. In addition, massive sulphides were intersected above the Roger porphyry, exactly as predicted by the Company's VMS model.

Hole AUR-26-03 (741 m), The hole was drilled to extend the SW limits of the Roger porphyry Cu-Au zone and to test the presence of a VMS mineralized system above and to the south of the Roger deposit. Strong pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization was intersected over intervals of 8.1 m (627.9-636.0 m) and 4.0 m (669.3-673.3 m) overlying the Roger zone (see Figure 2). These intersections are interpreted to correspond to a strong off-hole EM conductor identified from surveys completed last fall and appear to confirm our VMS thesis. Strong assays of 1.55 g/t Au, 41.2 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu over 4.2 m (see Plate 1) and 1.64 g/t Au, 11.7 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu and 0.11 % Zn over 4.0 m was returned from the sulphide intersections.

Hole AUR-26-04A (657 m), located 250 m SW of 2026-03, intersected numerous wide-intervals of disseminated, stringer and semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization of between 99.0-234.0 m and between 452.7-586.8 m in the hole. Individual mineralized intercepts of between 1.5 m and 24.0 m were encountered. Intense chlorite and sericite alteration characterizes the mineralized zones. Best assays returned 3.0 m grading 2.11 g/t Au, 2.8 m grading 4.01 g/t Au and 1.2 m grading 32.6 g/t Au (see Plate 2).

Hole AUR-26-05, (651 m), located 250 m SW of 26-04A, was drilled to test the SW continuation of the Roger Cu-Au zone and to test for massive sulphide mineralization immediately south of the historical Roger resource. Disseminated, stringer and semi-massive sections containing between 2-10% Pyrite-Chalcopyrite-Molybdenite were observed throughout the hole between 88.6 and 234.0 m in the hole. Mineralization was accompanied by moderate to strong chlorite, silica and sericite alteration. Partial assays received from this hole returned 1.65 g/t Au over 12.0 m, including 12.2 g/t over 1.1 m.

Plate 1 - Gold, Silver and Copper mineralized core: Hole AUR-26-03 from 629.9 to 631.2 m.

Plate 2 - High-grade gold mineralized core: Hole AUR-26-04A from 584.6 to 585.8 m.

Hole AUR-26-06 (690 m), located 250 m NE of 26-03, was drilled to test the depth continuation of the Roger Cu-Au zone and to test for massive sulphide mineralization immediately south of the historical Roger resource. Disseminated, stringer and semi-massive sections containing between 2-10% Pyrite-Chalcopyrite-Molybdenite was observed throughout the hole. The alteration style of the most mineralized sections has changed from earlier holes from dominantly silica and sericite to intense chlorite. The most strongly mineralized sections were observed from 522.7 to 529.9 m and from 629.5 to 630.85 m. Semi-massive to massive sulphides were intersected from 522.7 to 529.9 m (see Plate 3). Downhole gravity and EM surveys in this hole identified a new target 150 m off the end of the hole and to the south. The hole is currently being extended to 900 m to test the new area (see Figure 3). Assays from this hole are pending.

Hole AUR-26-07 (700 m), located 250 m NE of 26-06, was drilled to test the depth continuation of the Roger Cu-Au zone and to test for massive sulphide mineralization immediately south of the historical Roger resource. Disseminated, stringer and semi-massive sections containing between 2-10% Pyrite and minor Chalcopyrite-Molybdenite was observed throughout the hole. Intense silica and sericite alteration, typical of the Roger porphyry zone, was intersected from 157.3 m to the bottom of the hole, which terminated in the hanging wall ultramafic intrusion. Assays from this hole are pending.

Plate 3 - Strong sulphide mineralized core: Hole AUR-26-06 from 522.7 to 529.9 m.

2026 Roger Phase 1 Drilling Program

3D Resource Model Indicated Strong Potential for Expansion

A preliminary 3D model was developed using the digital exploration database for the Roger project and rendered using Leapfrog. The intent of this exercise was to provide preliminary validation of the historical drillhole data for the property and to identify additional targets of opportunity that enhance the value proposition of the Roger.

The longitudinal section created from the data shows a significant thickening of the Roger mineralization (see Figure 1) believed to be the axis of an interpreted volcanic dome or cryptodome, the required heat source for a VMS mineralizing system. The most important basemetal sulphide intersections returned from historical drilling (see Kintavar Press Release - November 12, 2025) occur along the NE and SW flanks of the interpreted dome structure axis, in support of the VMS model develop for the property.

Drilling to date has confirmed that the Roger porphyry mineralization remains open towards the NE and SW at depth. A strong Borehole EM (BHEM) was detected from our earlier survey work (see Press Release, November 12, 2025), believed to be related to massive base-metal sulphide mineralization, has also been observed in that direction. In addition, the Leapfrog model shows a distinct fault termination of the northeastern limits of the Roger zone. In conjunction with earlier alteration modeling, geology NE of the interpreted fault has been down-dropped vertically between 250-300 m. Drilling has intersected strong silica alteration and sulphide mineralization at the 350 to 500 m vertical level, and the fault offset of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization, as previously interpreted, can now be clearly seen in the drilling.

The Company intends to update the historical mineral resource estimate on the Roger Zone to reflect the significantly higher commodity prices since the 2018 estimate and to incorporate the depth and strike extensions defined by the 2026 drilling. At the same time, Auriginal will continue to test for further economic zones and vector towards the core of the VMS system. Once the current program is complete and all results have been compiled and integrated, the Company will return to Roger later this summer or fall with a fully funded follow-up program backed by an additional $2.0 million budget.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Liboiron, géo.(617), a Qualified Person as defined in "NI 43-101".

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Mining. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Mining expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Mining's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Mining's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Mining does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Auriginal Mining Corp.