Highlights:

VMS-style sulphides were intersected directly above the Roger porphyry where the Company's model predicted, pointing to a second, style of mineralization at Roger (assays pending).

Porphyry system expanded: two holes 600 m NE of the historical deposit cut 59 and 100 m core length sections of porphyry-style sulphide mineralization, confirming the fault-offset block the Company had modelled and tracing the system over a new strike length of at least 400 m at the 350 m vertical level.

Downhole geophysical crews have mobilized to the property to probe all new drilling for additional VMS targets.

Drilling is ongoing with three of eight holes to be reported.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its drill program at the 100%-owned Roger Project have expanding the known porphyry copper-gold system, and, as the Company predicted, they confirm a second, distinct style of mineralization on the property.

Two holes drilled 600 m northeast of the historical Roger deposit intersected the fault-offset continuation of the porphyry system, tracing it over a new strike length of at least 400 m at the 350 m vertical level. A further three holes on the southwest extension intersected not only porphyry-style mineralization but also massive sulphides overlying the porphyry the volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style the Company's exploration model had predicted (see Figure 1). Downhole EM and gravity crews have mobilized to survey all new holes and help target additional massive sulphide bodies above and to the south of the Roger porphyry.

"Our first two holes of the program appear to have confirmed our geological model for the NE portion of the historical Roger porphyry Cu-Au Zone," said Peter Cashin, Auriginal's CEO. "A strongly silica-altered felsic volcanic section hosting 3-7% sulphides over intersection lengths of 59 m and 100 m was intersected in drilling which returned numerous gold-bearing intersections. In addition, massive VMS-style mineralization was observed overlying the Roger porphyry Zone in the SW drill area in support of our exploration model. Although very encouraged, we remain measured until we have full assays in hand but certainly changes the way Roger will be explored."

Best assay results from the first two holes of the program returned:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (Au g/t) AUR-26-01 52.5 53.8 1.5 1.13

209.7 211.2 1.5 7.24

291.8 292.5 0.7 2.37

342.0 342.5 0.5 2.57

351.1 352.6 1.5 1.42

460.5 462.0 1,5 1.35

520.5 522.0 1.5 1.18







AUR-26-02 109.6 114.0 4.4 2.00 incl. 111.0 112.5 1.5 5.08

162.0 169.5 7.5 1.37 incl. 162.0 163.5 1.5 4.78

325.5 327.0 1.5 1.73

349.5 351.0 1.5 1.43

481.4 484.5 3.1 1.63

Drill Program Rationale and Results

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Auriginal's reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, suggests that the historical gold-copper deposit may sit below an overlying gold-rich volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) system.

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon had previously been defined for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at above and to the south of the Roger Cu-Au zone.

Digital modeling of the Roger Zone shows the historical resource to be open at depth and along strike and provides Auriginal with an additional target of opportunity.

Plate 1 - Gold mineralized core: Hole AUR-26-02 from 481.0 to 484.5 m

Figure 1 - Locations of completed diamond drillhole, Roger Project, Chibougamau, QC

Figure 2 - Geology Cross-Section Drillhole AUR-2026-02, Roger Project

Figure 3 - Geology Cross-Section Drillhole AUR-2026-03, Roger Project

Holes AUR-26-01 and 26-02

Diamond drilling 600 m NE of the defined limits of the Roger porphyry Cu-Au zone were planned to test the down dropped continuation of the mineralized system. Drilling encountered between 50 and 150 m of highly altered and sulphide mineralized felsic rocks at the 400 m vertical level, characteristic of the Roger zone. Results from both holes returned highly anomalous gold mineralization over the anomalous intervals. (Plate 1, Figure 2).

Holes AUR-26-03, 26-04, 26-05

These holes were planned to test the depth continuation of the Roger Cu-Au porphyry mineralization at the 500 m vertical level and to test a strong off-hole conductor identified by our surveying of historical holes in late 2025. All three holes intersected Roger-style sulphide mineralization and alteration over wide intervals. In addition, massive sulphides were intersected above the Roger porphyry as predicted by our VMS model.

Hole AUR-26-03 intersected strong massive to semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization over intervals of 8.1 m (627.9-636.0 m) and 4.0 m (669.3-673.3 m) overlying the Roger zone (see Figure 3). These intersections are interpreted to correspond to a strong off-hole EM conductor identified from surveys completed last fall and appear to confirm our VMS thesis. Assays from this hole are pending.

Hole AUR-26-04A, located 250 m SW of 2026-03, intersected numerous wide-intervals of disseminated, stringer and semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization of between 99.0-234.0 m and between 452.7-586.8 m in the hole. Individual mineralized intercepts of between 1.5 m and 24.0 m were encountered. Intense hydrothermal alteration characterizes the mineralized zones. Assays for this hole are pending.

Hole AUR-26-05, located 250 m SW of 26-04A, was drilled to test the SW continuation of the Roger Cu-Au zone and to test for massive sulphide mineralization immediately south of the historical Roger resource. Disseminated, stringer and semi-massive sections containing between 2-10% Pyrite-Chalcopyrite-Molybdenite were observed throughout the hole between 88.6-234.0 m in the hole. Mineralization was accompanied by moderate to strong chlorite, silica and sericite alteration. Assays from this hole are pending.





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3D Resource Model Indicated Strong Potential for Expansion

A preliminary 3D model was developed using the digital exploration database for the Roger project and rendered using Leapfrog. The intent of this exercise was to provide preliminary validation of the historical drillhole data for the property and to identify additional targets of opportunity that enhance the value proposition of the Roger.

The longitudinal section created from the data shows a significant thickening of the Roger mineralization (see Figure 1) believed to be the axis of an interpreted volcanic dome or cryptodome, the required heat source for a VMS mineralizing system. The most important basemetal sulphide intersections returned from historical drilling (see Kintavar Press Release - November 12, 2025) occur along the NE and SW flanks of the interpreted dome structure axis, in support of the VMS model develop for the property.

There is strong indication that the Roger porphyry mineralization remains open towards the NE and at depth. A strong Borehole EM (BHEM) was detected from our earlier survey work (see Press Release, November 12, 2025), believe to be related to massive basemetal sulphide mineralization has also been observed in that direction. Also, the Leapfrog show a distinct fault termination of the northeastern limits of the Roger zone. In conjunction with earlier alteration modeling, geology NE of the interpreted fault has been down dropped vertically between 250-300 m. Drilling has intersected strong silica alteration and sulphide mineralization at the 350 m vertical level.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Liboiron, géo.(617), a Qualified Person as defined in "NI 43-101".

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Mining. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Mining expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Mining's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Mining's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Mining does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Auriginal Mining Corp.