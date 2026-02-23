Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp . (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Auriginal will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Booth Location

Auriginal will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

