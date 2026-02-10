Highlights:

Auriginal aims to make a new discovery with this 5,200 m drill program, testing for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization beneath the existing Rogers gold resource.

All exploration work permits (ATI) have been received, all holes have been spotted in the field, and drill site preparation is underway.

Drilling will also probe the depth continuation of the historical porphyry-hosted Cu-Au deposit at the 500-m vertical level.

New drilling will be probed using Borehole EM survey methods to locate the center of gravity of the VMS mineralized system.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all necessary work permits have been received and drill site preparation has commenced. The drilling is anticipated to begin March 5.

Drill Program Rationale

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Auriginal's recent reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, now suggests that the historical gold-copper deposit may sit below a deeper gold-rich VMS system up stratigraphy.

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon has been traced for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at depth.

Downhole EM surveys completed on nine historical holes have identified multiple strong off-hole conductors directly beneath and adjacent to the deepest drilling at Roger.

Roger Project Drill Program

Auriginal is planning a diamond drill program to intersect the gold-rich massive sulphide horizon, targeting newly defined conductor plates with the explicit objective of making a new VMS discovery south of the historical intrusive-hosted copper-gold system on the property. All necessary work and site preparation permits are in hand, and drill site preparation is well underway for a March 5 program start.

The 2026 program includes:

Minimum 5,200 m of diamond drilling of the Roger mineralized system.





Testing conductive plates at the 500 m vertical level across 1.5 km of strike (see Figure 1).





Downhole EM in every new hole to tighten vectoring toward the core of the VMS system.

This is the first focused drill campaign designed specifically to test this new VMS interpretation and the high-priority targets defined by borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM). Drilling will also test the deep continuation of the historical porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu deposit on the property, which is still open at depth.

3D Resource Model Indicated Strong Potential for Expansion

A preliminary 3D model has been developed using the digital exploration database for the Roger project and rendered using Leapfrog. The intent of this exercise was to provide preliminary validation of the historical drillhole data for the property and to identify additional targets of opportunity that enhance the value proposition of the Roger.

A series of 3D plans, geological and resource wireframe cross-sections and longitudinal sections were created. Additional validation of the model using all historical exploration information was also undertaken.

The longitudinal section created from the data shows a significant thickening of the Roger mineralization (see Figure 2) believed to be the axis of an interpreted volcanic dome or cryptodome, the required heat source for a VMS mineralizing system. The most important basemetal sulphide intersections returned from historical drilling (see Kintavar Press Release - November 12, 2025) occur along the NE and SW flanks of the interpreted dome structure axis, in support of the VMS model develop for the property.

We believe that this is strong indication that the Roger porphyry mineralization remains open towards the NE and at depth. A strong Borehole EM (BHEM) was detected from our earlier survey work (see Press Release, November 12, 2025), believe to be related to massive basemetal sulphide mineralization has also been observed in that direction.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Director of Auriginal and a Qualified Person as defined in "NI 43-101".

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Mining. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Mining expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Mining's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Mining's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Mining does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 - Location of Target Conductors Identified by the BHEM Survey, Roger Property, Quebec (Oblique Longitudinal Section, Looking East)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3259/283273_figure1.jpg

Figure 2 - Longitudinal drill section showing current outline of the Roger Cu-Au Zone (in green): looking South

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3259/283273_figure2.jpg

