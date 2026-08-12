Expands Marti's Ride-Hailing Service Availability from 20 to 30 Cities, Representing Approximately 85% of Türkiye's GDP

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today announced the launch of its ride-hailing service in 10 additional cities across Türkiye, expanding Marti's ride-hailing footprint to 30 cities and approximately 85% of Türkiye's GDP

Marti is expanding its ride-hailing service in response to demand, supply, and growth rates in cities outside Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul, exceeding expectations. The share of Marti's ride-hailing riders located outside of Istanbul reached 45% as of August 11, 2026, up from 35% as of August 11, 2025. Over the same period, the share of Marti's registered drivers based outside of Istanbul grew from 25% to 36%

"The pace and breadth of our growth outside Istanbul has been particularly encouraging," said Oguz Alper Oktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. "The strong demand and rapid adoption we are driving across our markets are reinforcing our confidence in the opportunity to build Türkiye's largest and most comprehensive ride-hailing network. With this expansion, Marti now reaches 30 cities across Türkiye, representing approximately 85% of the country's GDP, and significantly increasing the scale and reach of our platform."

Marti's newest wave of service launches includes Balikesir, Çanakkale, Edirne, Erzurum, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Sivas, Sanliurfa, Trabzon, and Van. These markets were selected based on demonstrated ride-hailing demand and limited availability of substitute transportation options

Marti first entered the ride-hailing marketin 2022. Following this latest expansion, Marti's services will now reach approximately 85% of Türkiye's GDP, up from approximately 80% previously. The expanded footprint represents another significant step toward Marti's long-term objective of building a nationwide ride-hailing network.

Marti reaffirms its previously announced fiscal year 2026 financial guidance of $85 million in revenue and $7 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects the new city launches to be accretive to its financial performance starting in 2027.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the ride-hailing business and its anticipated growth and impact on the Company's cash flow. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech