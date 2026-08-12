Vimab Group AB: VIM Energy Systems Wins Order for Large-Scale Battery Park in Moldova - Contract Worth SEK 190 Million

Nasdaq First North-listed Vimab Group's subsidiary VIM Energy Systems AB ("VIM Energy") has won a contract for a battery park worth approximately SEK 190 million. The order covers the manufacturing and delivery of a battery storage park in Moldova. The customer is Esco-Voltaj S.R.L., with delivery for the state-owned company CET-Nord. VIM Energy has, so far during Q3 2026, won contracts for battery parks worth approximately SEK 210 million.

The new facility marks an important step in VIM Energy's expansion into the Eastern European market. The project comprises the design, delivery, installation and commissioning of complete energy storage systems, so-called BESS units.

This is the second order from the region in a short period of time, following a smaller agreement to supply battery systems to Albania as part of a pilot project worth SEK 20 million. VIM Energy now has projects corresponding to 160 MWh outside Sweden and recently completed the Swedish battery park of 50 MWh announced in 2025.

Payment for the order follows the project's milestones, with the first payment made upon contract signing and order placement. The new battery storage park is expected to be completed in Q1 2027.

"This order strengthens VIM Energy's position as a leading supplier of turnkey battery systems in Sweden and Eastern Europe. VIM Energy has been building up its presence in the Eastern European market for several years, and we are now seeing that work pay off," says Peter Fredell, CEO of Vimab Group.

VIM Energy today covers the entire value chain from electricity production to electricity consumption, where the company acts as a Balance Responsible Party (BRP), enabling it to trade both energy and capacity on behalf of customers as well as for its own account. Since 2019, the company has built highly advanced systems for controlling large-scale battery systems (BESS), either standalone or in combination with wind and solar power plants.

VIM Energy is also one of few European manufacturers of large-scale battery systems (BESS). The battery cells themselves are sourced from China. For several years, VIM Energy has had a strategic partnership with EVE Energy Ltd, the world's second-largest manufacturer of BESS cells. A complete battery system, however, comprises many components from around the world and is controlled by VIM Energy's proprietary software.

VIM Energy's rapid growth in the market for large-scale energy storage and energy trading means that revenue will rise sharply in 2026 compared with 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Fredell, CEO

peter.fredell@vimabgroup.com

+46 (0)705 77 25 95

Anna Bonde, CFO

anna.bonde@vimabgroup.com

+46 (0)733 54 71 34

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-12 11:45 CEST.

About VIMAB Group

VIMAB GROUP AB (publ) is an industrial group comprising fourteen companies active in energy services, industrial technology and environmental technology. The company's business concept is to deliver products and services that add value for its customers through increased safety, improved working environments, and support for the transition to more environmentally and energy-efficient operations. The Group has revenue of approximately SEK 315 million and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker VIMAB. VIMAB GROUP AB operates both in Sweden and internationally, with the aim of achieving strong growth through both organic growth and acquisitions.