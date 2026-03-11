Vimab Group AB: Vimab BESS changes name to Vim Energy Systems

Vimab BESS - a subsidiary of the Nasdaq First North listed Vimab Group - changes name to VIM Energy Systems.

As we have significantly increased our business from the original scope of selling and maintaining grid-scale Battery Energy Systems (BESS) we today are a multi-faceted organization which not only assemble, sell and maintain BESS, but also have built very powerful EMS and optimization systems that we sell separately to clients. Furthermore, we are since a few years a licensed Balance Responsible Party (BRP), which means that we trade energy and power on behalf of ourselves and our clients.

Considering our increased areas of activity, we deemed it proper to change the name of the company to a name which more accurately reflects our current operational scope.

For further information please contact:

Peter Fredell, CEO

peter.fredell@vimabgroup.com

+46 705 77 25 95

Anna Bonde, CFO

anna.bonde@vimabgroup.com

+46 733 54 71 34

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Vimab Group AB (publ)

VIMAB GROUP AB (publ) is an industrial group consisting of thirteen companies operating in energy service, industrial and environmental technology. The company's business concept is to deliver products and services that add value to our customers through increased safety, improvement of our customers' work environment and facilitating the transition to more environmentally and energy-efficient operations. The group has a turnover of approximately SEK 330 million and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name VIMAB. VIMAB GROUP AB operates both in Sweden and internationally with the aim of strong growth, which will be achieved through both organic growth and company acquisitions.