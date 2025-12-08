Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DP4R | ISIN: US7311052010 | Ticker-Symbol: A4N1
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 08:22
0,507 Euro
-1,74 % -0,009
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5000,50909:00
0,5000,50908:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON MINERALS
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED0,038-2,56 %
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC ADR0,507-1,74 %
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC26,6000,00 %
UNILEVER PLC52,00+1,25 %
VIMAB GROUP AB0,399+5,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.