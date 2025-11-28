1.48 GWh! EVE Energy and Vimab BESS AB Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Europe's Energy Transition

WUHAN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, at the 2025 GENERA Energy And Environment International Trade Fair in Madrid, EVE Energy and Swedish energy storage system integrator Vimab BESS AB officially signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership aims to promote the deployment of 1.48 GWh of energy storage projects in Northern Europe to support Europe's energy transition.

1.48 GWh Partnership to Drive Energy Transition Forward

As a frontrunner in the global energy transition, the Nordic region is pushing renewable energy adoption with stringent carbon emission targets. However, the intermittency of wind and solar power, coupled with rising electrification loads, poses dual challenges of "supply-demand imbalance" and "electricity price volatility" to the power system. Large-scale energy storage has become a key solution.

This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of market needs and technical expertise. Under the agreement, EVE Energy will serve as a key supplier to Vimab BESS AB, providing high-performance energy storage batteries, system solutions, and corresponding technical support to facilitate Vimab's energy storage business expansion in Sweden and across Europe. The first batch of orders is already confirmed for delivery in December, demonstrating both parties' strong mutual trust and commitment to rapid implementation.

Aleksandra Kostic, CEO of Vimab DOO, a subsidiary of Vimab BESS AB, stated: "The Nordic energy storage market is now entering a phase of diversified development and value creation. EVE Energy's technical strength and delivery capability are exactly what we need. Based on our prior collaboration, we highly appreciate their products and services and look forward to deepening this partnership to unlock regional potential."

Jimmy Ye, European Sales Director of Energy Storage at EVE Energy, commented: "Vimab BESS AB brings professional project execution capability and extensive operational experience. This partnership is a result of our continuously deepening cooperation and reflects our shared commitment to leveraging complementary strengths in advancing Europe's green energy goals. We look forward to further strengthening localized services and contributing to the global energy transition."

Strengthening Our European Foothold Through Product and Service Excellence

Europe's diverse climate and geographical conditions impose stringent requirements on the performance stability, environmental adaptability, and safety reliability of energy storage systems. With innovation at its core, EVE Energy delivers products featuring high energy density, superior safety, and proven reliability, equipped with an intelligent BMS to ensure stable operation under extreme conditions. Additionally, the company will provide Vimab BESS AB with end-to-end support, covering the full process from product delivery to post-installation operation and maintenance.

EVE Energy is accelerating its European presence through strategic local partnerships. Supported by its German office, the company continues to enhance its local sales, engineering, and after-sales service teams to ensure rapid response and comprehensive, scenario-based solutions for customers. As a key implementation of this localization strategy, the collaboration with Vimab BESS AB leverages the resource advantages of local partners to precisely meet the needs of the European market.

Looking ahead, EVE Energy will continue to strengthen product innovation and, through its "Global Manufacturing, Global Cooperation, Global Service" capability system, collaborate with more partners to advance the global energy transition with efficient, safe, and reliable energy storage solutions.

