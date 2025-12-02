Vimab Group AB: The Board of Directors of VIMAB Group AB (publ) has resolved on a rights issue of SEK 127,4 million at approximately 28 percent premium to current share price

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY MEASURES OTHER THAN THOSE APPLICABLE UNDER SWEDISH LAW. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY, REFER TO"IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of VIMAB Group AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Vimab"), has today on 2 December 2025, resolved on a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, with a subscription price of SEK 4,80 per share, corresponding to gross proceeds to the Company of SEK 127,4 million upon full subscription (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue is guaranteed to approximately 71.1 percent through guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 91,3 million.

Background and rationale

Peter Fredell, shareholder, CEO and Board member of Vimab, comments:

"Vimab Group AB (publ) is currently undergoing a transformational phase, with our operations shifting focus from engineering to the energy sector, in particular energy storage solutions (BESS). While we have achieved robust growth, such expansion necessarily requires working capital. We are therefore raising capital to further accelerate our growth trajectory. We are highly appreciative of our guarantors Sven-Olof Johansson, Aggregate Media AB and SCF1. Through the SCF1-guarantee, SCF1 demonstrates confidence in our potential for higher returns by opting to become a shareholder rather than a lender. Furthermore, this is at a subscription price that is approximately 28 percent above the current market share price.

Over the past year, we have continued to progress the orders for which we received letters of intent earlier in the year. These projects are extensive and consequently complex to execute, with significant demands placed on suppliers. Nonetheless, our expectation is to complete these previously announced transactions within the foreseeable future.

I perceive great potential in Vimab and have personally stated my intention to subscribe for shares in the rights issue through my wholly owned company, Fredell & Co Aktiebolag."

Mats Johansson, Board member in Vimab and CEO and Board member in SCF1, comments:

"As a lender, we are highly encouraged by the company's recent progress and the strategic direction now being implemented. By converting our claim in connection with the share issue, we underscore our strong confidence in the company's long-term prospects and its ability to create sustainable shareholder value.

This transaction strengthens Vimab's financial position and provides a solid platform for delivering on the strategic plan ahead. We look forward to supporting and following the company's continued value-driven growth - now as shareholders."

Summary

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 26,545,158 new shares, resulting in an increase in the share capital of up to SEK 5,309,031.60, and the subscription period is set to end on 29 December 2025.

The Rights Issue is guaranteed through guaranteed commitments of approximately SEK 91,3 million, corresponding to 71.7 percent of the Rights Issue, by: (i) the existing shareholder Sven-Olof Johansson which has undertaken to subscribe for 4,166,666 shares (in total SEK 20 million); (ii) Scandinavian Credit Fund I AB (publ) (" SCF1 "), who is the Company's largest creditor and holds a claim against the Company amounting to SEK 70,343,088.00 (including accrued interest) (the " SCF1-guarantee "), which has undertaken to subscribe for 14,654,810 shares in the Rights Issue (in total approximately SEK 70,3 million); and (iii) Aggregate Media AB, which has undertaken to subscribe for 208,333 shares (in total SEK 1 million) in the Rights Issue.

"), who is the Company's largest creditor and holds a claim against the Company amounting to SEK 70,343,088.00 (including accrued interest) (the " "), which has undertaken to subscribe for 14,654,810 shares in the Rights Issue (in total approximately SEK 70,3 million); and (iii) Aggregate Media AB, which has undertaken to subscribe for 208,333 shares (in total SEK 1 million) in the Rights Issue. The Company's existing shareholder Fredell & Co Aktiebolag (" Fredell & Co "), which is wholly owned by Vimab's CEO and Board member Peter Fredell, have submitted a non-binding statement of intent to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue.

"), which is wholly owned by Vimab's CEO and Board member Peter Fredell, have submitted a non-binding statement of intent to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue. The subscription price has been set at SEK 4.80 per share, corresponding to a premium of approximately 28 percent compared to the closing price SEK 3.76 for Vimab's share on Nasdaq First North on 1 December 2025.

The purpose of the Rights Issue is to strengthen the Company's financial position and to provide the liquidity required by the Group to continue implementing its business strategy, as well as to greatly reduce its financial indebtedness and financial costs.

Shareholders in jurisdictions where participation would be unlawful or would require registration or any measures other than those applicable under Swedish law may not participate in the Rights Issue.

For complete information, please refer to the Swedish language press release disclosed on 2 December 2025 at 13:00 CET. This press release is a summary for information purposes only.

Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB acts as financial advisor and Wigge & Partners Advokat KB acts as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, contact:

Peter Fredell, CEO

peter.fredell@vimabgroup.com

+46(0) 705 77 25 95

Anna Bonde, CFO

anna.bonde@vimabgroup.com

+46(0) 733 54 71 34

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About VIMAB Group

VIMAB GROUP AB (publ) is an industrial group comprising fourteen companies operating within energy services, industrial technology, and environmental engineering. The company's business concept is to provide products and services that add value for its customers by increasing safety, improving workplace environments, and facilitating the transition to more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient operations. The Group generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 330 million and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker VIMAB. VIMAB GROUP AB operates both in Sweden and internationally, with a strong growth strategy, to be achieved through both organic expansion and corporate acquisitions.

