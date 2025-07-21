Vimab Group AB: Vimab BESS and EVE Power Co Ltd signs a strategic three years Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation

Vimab BESS AB - a subsidiary of the Nasdaq First North listed Vimab Group - and the Chinese leading producer of battery cells EVE Power Ltd. has signed a strategic three years Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding five defined potential and actual projects totaling an impressive 1,48 GigaWatt-hours of battery systems (1 480 mWh).

The agreement stipulates the following:

"The specific cooperation content is that Vimab will choose EVE as the supplier for the above projects, EVE providing battery cells, various other part and corresponding technical support in order for Vimab BESS AB to successfully manufacture turn-key ready BESS systems in Sweden."

The three years agreement is a continuation and a deepening of a an already existing cooperation since 2021 between Vimab Bess and EVE Power Ltd.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the effort to scale up grid-level battery infrastructure in Northern Europe. We are building on an already strong and trusted partnership with EVE, and this MoU solidifies our shared commitment to clean energy innovation," says Peter Fredell, CEO of Vimab Group AB, and continues:

"We have been exceptionally happy with the quality of their products and the after sales collaboration. Not only do EVE Power deliver top of the line products, but they are also best in class regarding various ESG issues, that have become increasingly important in the marketplace."

Oscar Chan, GM of Energy Storage International Sales Center of EVE Energy says;

"Vimab Group AB has professional project operation capability and rich operation experience, and this joining hands is the result of further deepening cooperation and reflects the determination of both parties to leverage their respective strengths and advance Europe's renewable energy. We look forward to working together to deepen the localization service and drive global energy transition."

EVE was founded in 2001, and after over 20 years of rapid development, EVE Energy has become a global competitive, full-scenario lithium-ion battery platform company. EVE Energy is dedicated to "Powering boundless potential through integrated battery solutions". We envision "Empower the world with EVE Energy" and rely on capabilities in "Global Manufacturing, Global Cooperation, Global Service" to join hands with value chain partners to provide reliable support for ubiquitous energy demands.

In the field of Energy Storage, the company has a full range of product solutions from cells, packs to systems and BMS, which have been widely used in Utility ESS, Commercial and Industrial ESS, Residential ESS, Telecom ESS, IDC and Marine Power. In 2024, EVE Energy's global energy storage battery shipments reached 50.45GWh, ranking second worldwide in energy storage batteries.

EVE Energy consistently adheres to innovation-driven development, pioneering the next-generation "large prismatic + stacking" technical route for energy storage batteries. Since achieving mass production of the industrys first 600Ah+ large cell "Mr.Big" in December 2024, 2025 has seen the large-scale application of these big cells.

Vimab BESS AB has successfully delivered turn-key grid scale battery systems since 2022 and has since 2019 produced advanced software to steer and optimize usage of large-scale battery systems and solar parks.

Latest communicated transaction was a turn-key 20 MW and 40 MW BESS to a joint venture between Hafslund and Cloudberry where Vimab BESS acted as EPC and manufacturer of the battery systems including EVE Power Ltd. battery cells.

For further information please contact:

Peter Fredell, CEO

peter.fredell@vimabgroup.com

+46 705 77 25 95

Anna Bonde, CFO

anna.bonde@vimabgroup.com

+46 733 54 71 34

