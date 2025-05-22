Yesterday, May 21, 2025, VIMAB Group AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its financial report for the first quarter of 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in VIMAB Group AB (publ) (VIMAB, ISIN code SE0007439633, orderbook ID 113748) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.