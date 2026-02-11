Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
WKN: A111B0 | ISIN: CNE100000GS4 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 02:54 Uhr
World's First 628Ah Ultra-Large Battery Energy Storage Station Connected to Grid, EVE Energy Secures Another Major 10GWh Order

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, 2026, the world's first 400MWh energy storage station using 628Ah ultra-large battery cells entered operation. Equipped with 80 sets of minimalist integrated 5MWh DC energy storage systems ("Mr. Giant") and 40 sets of integrated power conversion cabins, this marks a critical leap in EVE Energy's large battery technology from pioneering exploration to grid-scale validation, solidifying a foundation for high-quality industry growth.


From Validation to Benchmark: Large Battery Technology Proves Grid-Ready

The success of the Ruite New Energy Lingshou 200MW/400MWh project demonstrates the 628Ah large battery technology can reliably support grid-scale applications. Backed by EVE Energy's industry-first full industrialization-first to announce, mass-produce, and deploy-cumulative production has exceeded 1 million cells, verifying both manufacturing scale and product maturity.

The system integrates EVE Energy's inherently safe cell technology and minimalist design, employing innovations such as stacking process and high-toughness separators to enhance safety while optimizing Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS), meeting core requirements of high safety, efficiency, and long lifespan.

From Cooperation to Symbiosis: 10GWh Partnership Locks in Future Growth

The signing of a 10GWh strategic agreement elevates EVE Energy's collaboration with Guowang Technology from single projects to a long-term, symbiotic partnership, emphasizing scaled deployment and ecosystem synergy.


Leading Industry Advancement: Enabling Energy Transition

As competition shifts from scale to technology and system value, EVE Energy leads as both innovator and ecosystem builder. Moving forward, EVE Energy will deepen large battery technology iteration and strengthen global manufacturing, cooperation, and service capabilities. Through open collaboration, EVE Energy aims to expand reliable energy storage applications, supporting the global transition to a clean, low-carbon energy system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890886/image_5024968_30944645.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890887/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-628ah-ultra-large-battery-energy-storage-station-connected-to-grid-eve-energy-secures-another-major-10gwh-order-302684494.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
