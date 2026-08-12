

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Londian Wason New Energy Tech Inc., a manufacturer of electrolytic copper foil, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of around 4.3 million American depositary shares, or ADSs, at a public offering price of $22.00 per ADS.



The net proceeds are expected to be $94.3 million, which after deduction from underwriting discounts and commissions, will be $87.0 million.



Additionally, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional approximately 642,857 ADSs from Londian Wason at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 12, under the ticker symbol 'FOIL.' The offering is expected to close on August 13.



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