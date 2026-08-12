

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased as estimated initially in July to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent annually in July, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The annual price growth in energy products softened to 8.7 percent in July from 9.1 percent a month ago. Similarly, inflation based on unprocessed food decreased to 3.7 percent from 5.1 percent.



Services inflation also softened somewhat from 4.2 percent to 4.0 percent, while processed food prices remained stable at 1.4 percent growth.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose slightly from 2.5 percent in June to 2.6 percent in July, confirming the flash estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in June.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, the European Union's inflation measure, remained stable at 3.1 percent annually in July. The monthly variation in the harmonized index showed a 0.3 percent decline.



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