

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The United States and its allies world over have called on on all relevant countries, particularly nuclear-weapon States, to provide advance notification of launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and space launch vehicles to affected states.



Notifications 'no less than 24 hours in advance' of the planned launch, should include such information as the generic class of the ballistic missile or SLV, the planned launch notification window, the launch area, and the planned direction. Countries should also provide clear notices for airmen and mariners consistent with international standards to reduce risk, including in expected impact or landing areas.



The call was made by the Governments of 42 countries, including the United States, Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.



One hundred and forty-five countries participate in one such mechanism, the Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation the statement says.



It noted that recent missile testing activity in the Pacific area did not follow the standard practices adopted by most states to notify and deconflict ICBM, SLBM, and SLV launches. Conducting nuclear-capable ballistic missile tests without sufficient advance notice and detail is dangerous and disrupts the peace and security of relevant nations that lie close to these tests. It increases the risk of miscalculation, undermines global stability and security, and is incompatible with the responsibilities that come with possessing long-range missile capabilities, say the group of nations.



They made it clear that regularized, transparent notification arrangements do not constrain any nation's military development or operational needs. Instead, they reduce the risk of miscalculation, build confidence, and reflect a shared commitment to security. 'We remain committed to working with all countries to strengthen the implementation of and expand notification frameworks and to hold accountable any state whose actions fall short of its responsibilities,' the statement says.



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