Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2026, was $36,353,194 compared to $36,968,923 at December 31, 2025. The Company had a working capital surplus of $24,480,817 on June 30, 2026.

The total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 increased 62% compared to Q1 2026 and increased 109% compared to Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2026 narrowed by 18% as compared to Q1 2026. The Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year comparison is explained in more detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis.





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During the second quarter of 2026 AmeriTrust received 1,285 applications representing approximately $67 million in potential funding opportunities, approved or conditionally approved 126 consumer applications, and funded 55 lease contracts. The weighted average credit score of funded customers in the second quarter was 737, the weighted average contract rate was 9.02%, and the weighted average net capitalized cost (amount financed) of the lease contracts was $115,593.

Total funded contracts increased sequentially each month during the quarter, with lease origination income increasing from $101,985 in Q1 2026 to $330,515 in Q2 2026. The total contracted cash flows associated with the funded contracts increased from $1,783,472 in Q1 2026 to $5,522,646 in Q2 2026, over the terms of the respective leases.

The total contracted cash flows associated with all funded contracts in Q1 and Q2 2026 is approximately $7,306,118, over the terms of the respective leases.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"I am pleased to report that the AmeriTrust Executive Team continues to execute our business strategy while exceeding expectations across several key initiatives.

Our current priorities and accomplishments include:

Expanded Funding Capacity: The Executive Team is actively engaged in discussions with multiple national financial institutions to expand our funding capacity while retaining servicing rights, positioning AmeriTrust to support our anticipated growth in lease originations. Sales Team Expansion: We are significantly expanding our sales organization through the full rollout to Military AutoSource and the remaining 18 AutoSavvy locations. We now have 12 dealer representatives covering key markets, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Oklahoma, Jacksonville, Miami, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Alabama, and additional Arizona markets. Remarketing Operations: AmeriTrust Auto is negotiating brick-and-mortar locations to support the remarketing of off-lease vehicles, creating additional opportunities to enhance portfolio performance and reduce net cumulative loss. Technology & Innovation: Our technology teams are developing and integrating proprietary AI and machine learning solutions that will improve operational efficiency, increase accuracy, enhance decision-making, and support our continued nationwide expansion. Servicing Platform: AmeriTrust Serves has successfully onboarded all lease customers to our customized servicing platform and has achieved full in-house servicing capabilities, providing greater operational control and an enhanced customer experience.

Year-to-date performance continues to validate our strategy. AmeriTrust originated as much business in June and July as it did during all the prior months combined. July originations increased 38% over June, reflecting strong dealer demand and continued market momentum. We remain disciplined in managing originations to align with our high-prime portfolio objectives while positioning the company for sustainable, profitable growth."

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release makes reference to "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBIDTA" which are non-IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for period-over-period comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

"EBITDA" is defined as Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortization. Management believes this is a useful metric in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation, Amortization, Share Based Compensation expense, Provision for expected credit loss on lease contracts and revision to the provision, foreign exchange loss, and other one-time costs is an additional measure used by management to evaluate cash flows and the Company's ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) in measuring the Company's performance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

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Source: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.