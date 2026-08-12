

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd (8NX.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $85.81 million, or $0.034 per share. This compares with $63.48 million, or $0.025 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $2.329 billion from $2.242 billion last year.



Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $85.81 Mln. vs. $63.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.034 vs. $0.025 last year. -Revenue: $2.329 Bln vs. $2.242 Bln last year.



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