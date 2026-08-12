

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), a provider of life science reagents, instruments, and services, on Wednesday reported net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted net profit of $54.622 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with net loss of $17.677 million, or $0.11 per share in the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings were $82.436 million, or $0.52 per share, less than $82.472 million, or $0.53 per share in the previous year.



Operating income was $74.277 million as against loss of $23.860 million a year ago.



Total operating expenses stood at $137.117 million, less than $222.672 million in the previous year. Cost of sales also moved down to $109.797 million from last year's $118.152 million.



Bio-Techne reported net sales of $321.191 million, higher than $316.964 million in the previous year.



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