

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a technology company, on Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter compared with income in the previous year. The company also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance and provided third-quarter outlook.



For the second quarter, net loss came in at $471.7 million compared with net income of $89.2 million in the prior year.



Loss per share was $2.02 from earnings per share of $0.37 last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $200.3 million from $169.4 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.86 versus $0.71 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $278 million from $239.9 million in the same period a year ago.



Operating income jumped to $132 million from $127.8 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to $972 million from $875.7 million in the previous year.



For the full year 2026, the company raises its revenue guidance to $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion, from $3.835 billion to $3.915 billion previously.



The company now expects a loss per share of $0.07 to $0.12, compared with previous earnings per share guidance of $2.05 to $2.21.



Adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to be $3.60 to $3.70, up from previous guidance of $3.47 to $3.64.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $953 million and $978 million.



Earnings per share are expected to be $0.39 to $0.44 for the full year 2026.



Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be between $0.83 and $0.88 for the full year 2026.



In the pre-market trading, Trimble is 3.90% higher at $60.24 on the NasdaqGS Stock Exchange.



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